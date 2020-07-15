2021 Ford Bronco's Sasquatch package is automatic only

Enlarge Image Ford

Although Ford opened the floodgates with a sea of information on the 2021 Bronco this week, there's still a lot to learn. Chief among them, we want to know how it drives.

Until then, we'll have to live on spoonfuls of information when we can get it. On Wednesday, we learned a bit of troubling news surrounding the Bronco's well-received Sasquatch package -- it's only for Broncos with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford spokesman Mike Levine announced the news via Twitter and confirmed it's auto-only for all the extra off-road gear.

Sasquatch is only available with the 10-speed automatic. We're open to feedback for those that feel otherwise. — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) July 15, 2020

Obviously, one of the huge wow factors included in the 2021 Bronco is its seven-speed manual transmission, and the fact opting for the three-pedal life nixes the Sasquatch gear is a bummer.

Levine reiterated a couple times, as comments began piling up, that Ford is "open to feedback for those that feel otherwise." I haven't seen a single response in favor of making it an automatic transmission-exclusive option.

Enlarge Image Ford

And why should it be? The Sasquatch Package adds electronic-locking front and rear axles, Bilstein shocks and 35-inch tires. For those who want to do some serious off-roading, this is a no-brainer option to tick, and the seven-speed manual with its dedicated crawl gear seems like the perfect partner. Do note, any manual-equipped Bronco will sport a 2.3-liter turbo-four engine and not the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. The V6 is also an auto-only affair.

We've got awhile before the first Broncos start making their way down the assembly line, so there's probably plenty of time for Ford to make some changes. Hopefully, Ford makes the right decision, because Bronco fans have waited a seriously long time. Let patience continue to be a virtue.