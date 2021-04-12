Stand-alone Ford Bronco dealerships are happening

Enlarge Image Ford

The Ford Bronco isn't even officially on sale yet, but dealerships are stoked. Excited -- so enthralled, in fact, that they're going to build separate dealerships just for Bronco-stamped SUVs. Automotive News on Sunday reported that dealers are readying these stand-alone dealerships, which has an official blessing from Ford.

The automaker told Roadshow this started as an idea from its dealers and Ford 100% backs it. These dealership stores will focus solely on the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport, and perhaps any other variants the Blue Oval plans for the future. To start with, 100 Bronco dealers will open as separate entities from traditional Ford dealerships. For dealers that plan to build the new spaces, Ford will allocate a few more Bronco SUVs than it first planned to, as a thank-you of sorts. However, it's not a mandate and dealers don't need to do anything special to sell the Bronco or Bronco Sport.

Each space will measure about 3,800 square feet and will play into the Bronco's outdoorsy vibes. Plans call for a fire pit space at each location, an area to showcase the Bronco's oodles of accessories and enough room to place three SUVs inside. According to the report, the idea is also to better compete with Jeep, which is busy building out its own stand-alone dealers across the US. The Bronco and Wrangler will go toe-to-toe when the Bronco launches in just a few months now. And for fans ready to go home with a Bronco, perhaps you'll find one at one of the fancy new showrooms planned.