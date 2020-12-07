2021 Ford Bronco delayed, coronavirus supplier issues blamed

Enlarge Image Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco SUV will not be in the hands of eager owners this spring as scheduled. On Friday, a Ford spokesperson confirmed to Roadshow the automaker has been forced to delay both the four- and two-door models to the summer, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to create supplier issues for the off-road SUV.

"We're committed to building Broncos with the quality customers deserve," the spokesperson told Roadshow. We never received an exact launch date for the hotly anticipated SUV, but Ford has stuck by its spring, 2021 timeframe for months, even amid the pandemic. Now, the window has moved back by a season. For 2021, summer officially starts June 20 next year and ends Sept. 22, so worst-case scenario, we're looking at about a six-month delay from the original timeline.

If you plan on parking a Bronco equipped with a manual transmission and the Sasquatch package in the garage, we've got even worse news: you're going to be waiting even longer. Ford's spokesperson told Roadshow the same supplier constraints will now make all Broncos equipped with the Sasquatch gear and three pedals a 2022 model. Previously, Ford said we'd see the combination launch in late 2021.

In the meantime, Ford plans to open order books for the Bronco next month. That's when reservation holders will be able to actually convert their reservations into proper vehicle orders. Ford will give these individuals until March 2021 to finalize their order and dealer selections.

Hey, at least we know we have something great to look forward to in 2021, right? We need all the silver linings we can get these days.