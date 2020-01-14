Fisker Ocean will make 300-plus HP, high-performance model planned

Enlarge Image Fisker

The Fisker Ocean was one of the stars at CES 2020 and it marked the first time anyone outside of the company had seen the electric SUV in the metal. The startup promised the car we saw was a fully production-intent SUV based on a fully engineered platform.

Fisker is keeping the pedal to the metal, however, and even with CES in the rearview, it dished out more details on Tuesday. The latest information includes what to expect from the electric powertrain, and Fisker said the Ocean will make over 300 horsepower. A final power figure isn't available and the company said it'll share it in 2021.

The 300 hp figure is only for models with an optional four-wheel drive system. Fisker said this system will be offered on all trims save for the base model, which starts at $37,499 before a federal tax credit. A lease deal will be available too with super flexible terms. The company plans to offer its electric SUV for $379 per month with $2,999 down.

Thus, we can't tell you how much power the cheapest model floated with the rather affordable price tag will actually make.

That wasn't all Fisker had to say about performance, though. The startup carmaker added it has plans for an Ocean performance model, but it wasn't ready to talk about the finer details. All we know is the target 0-60 mph time is under three seconds. That's modern supercar territory, and also comparable with other performance EVs. The go-fast Ocean will surely need a battery bigger than 80 kilowatt-hours, which is what the standard Ocean will rock.

Fisker clearly has big plans for its electric SUV, even outside of performance figures. The company also touted the car's "state-of-the-art" head-up display, its 16-inch infotainment screen and a nearly 10-inch screen in the gauge cluster. Despite all the technology, the startup continues to promise utmost sustainability with recycled materials for the carpets, a vegan interior and eco-suede textures made from more recycled materials like old t-shirts.

It's a lot to promise, and now we'll see if Fisker follows through. Production is planned for 2021 with the first Ocean models shipping out in 2022. Anyone can reserve the SUV now for $250 down via the firm's mobile app or website.