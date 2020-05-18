Tulsa Mayor wants Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles, if company builds plant

Mayor G.T. Bynum/Twitter

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has a simple proposition: If Tesla builds its future Cybertruck Gigafactory in the Oklahoma city, he wants Cybertruck police vehicles.

Mayor Bynum on Sunday tweeted a rendering of a Cybertruck decked out in a local police livery following reports his city is a finalist among Tesla's choices. As in past renderings, the Cybertruck actually looks pretty boss as a police car. Mayor Bynum's tweet added it would "only be right to buy local," referring to purchasing the electric trucks if they're built in the city.

The mayor did not speak to reports of the city's alleged finalist status, but told Roadshow in a statement, "While I can not comment on potential projects, it is clear that Tesla and Tulsa were forged in the same spirit. Both founded by pioneers who dreamt big and made it happen. Both trying to change the world with a new kind of energy. Both investing big in what matters most: people. Tulsa is a city that doesn't stifle entrepreneurs -- we revere them. And as Tesla continues to rapidly change transportation all around the world, I can't imagine a better place for them to further that important work than Green Country."

The Cybertruck will supposedly be built at a new US Gigafactory located in the central part of the country. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said as much this past March but the process has been quiet, at least until a new report that named Tulsa as a finalist. A second city Tesla's reportedly interested in is Austin, Texas.

Tesla's electric pickup truck will electric pickup truck will begin production in 2021, according to the company, with the most powerful versions built first. In 2022, the company plans to add less expensive, and less powerful, versions to the production mix.