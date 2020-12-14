Mercedes-Benz EQS moves closer to production

The electric sedan will sit atop the brand's EV range as a flagship car.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser
The EQS cometh.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser
It will be Mercedes-Benz's first EV for the US and become a flagship model.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser
The company plans to launch the car in the first half of 2021.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser
So far, it looks pretty good.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser
We can't wait to see it without camouflage, though.

Mercedes-Benz EQB teaser
The EQB will also launch next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQA teaser
As will the EQA.

