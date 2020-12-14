The electric sedan will sit atop the brand's EV range as a flagship car.
The EQS cometh.
It will be Mercedes-Benz's first EV for the US and become a flagship model.
The company plans to launch the car in the first half of 2021.
So far, it looks pretty good.
We can't wait to see it without camouflage, though.
The EQB will also launch next year.
As will the EQA.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Mercedes-Benz EQS moves closer to production
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.