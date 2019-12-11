Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV on deck as brand's next EV

Daimler

When Mercedes-Benz showed off the EQA electric car concept back in 2017, it was a handsome electric hatchback that borrowed a lot from the traditional A-Class. The production version, however, will be a small SUV.

Basically, think of it as an electric version of the newly debuted GLA crossover SUV. Mercedes-Benz made the model official during the GLA's review on Tuesday during a streamed press conference. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius didn't share any other details about the vehicle, but said we'll see the production model bow in 2020. It'll likely share the same platform the GLA sits atop, so don't be surprised by the similarities.

A photo of the EQA splashed onto the screen behind the new GLA shows the car's profile will be similar to the GLA, but perhaps with more upright looks. The wheels are common to other EQ models from Mercedes-Benz, and expect it to wear a common face with the automaker's first production EV, the EQC.

Total, Mercedes-Benz wants to have 10 electric cars on sale by 2025. Among them will be the EQA and a production version of the EQS sedan. Until then, we'll have to wait until next year to learn more official details on the brand's upcoming compact electric SUV.