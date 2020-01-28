Mercedes-Benz gives the first look at the production EQS electric flagship

Mercedes-Benz

Last year we got a promising drive in Mercedes-Benz's EQS concept car, a vision of a future electric flagship. Now we have definite confirmation that the EQS will hit production as a member of the next-generation S-Class family, with Mercedes releasing photos of a camouflaged EQS prototype alongside the concept car.

Unlike the EQC and upcoming models such as the EQA and EQB, the EQS will be based on a dedicated electric-car architecture -- not the same platform that the S-Class will ride on. While no details have been divulged about the production EQS' powertrain, the concept used two electric motors providing 470 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. The concept's electric range was said to be 435 miles, which would make the production EQS the longest-range EV if it matches the concept.

Despite the heavy camouflage, we can see that the production EQS will stick closely to the concept car's slinky styling. It's got fairly short overhangs and a long sloping roofline with a cab-forward appearance, helping maximize interior space. It's also a much less traditional look than what we'll get from the next-gen S-Class, which won't stray far from the current model's three-box sedan design. Don't expect the production EQS to get the concept's digital grille or barely there taillights, but it will have futuristic details like pop-out door handles. I wouldn't even be surprised to see the two-tone paint hit production.

We can't see any of the interior but the concept had a radical flowing dashboard design with a surprisingly minimal number of screens. The production EQS is said to bring about a new version of the brand's MBUX infotainment system, and Mercedes describes the car as "a completely new vehicle concept that turns cars into a third place alongside the home and the workplace." It will also apparently make life easier for both driver and passengers through "strain-relieving comfort." Sounds good to me.

These photos were taken in Sunnyvale, California, where the Mercedes-Benz's North American research and development center is located. Mercedes says the focus of testing in California is centered around charging and telematics, and the EQS is also currently being tested in places like Germany, South Africa, and Sweden.

The regular S-Class should debut by the end of 2020 with the EQS following shortly thereafter. Given Mercedes' positioning of the EQS as its new flagship, it might even top the S-Class when it comes to pricing.