VW investing $800m to build electric cars in Tennessee from 2022

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has finally confirmed the location of its new North American electric-car plant: Chattanooga, Tennessee. Rather than building a new factory, VW will launch an $800 million expansion of its existing Chattanooga plant, which currently builds the Passat and Atlas, will allow VW to build future EVs on the company's MEB modular platform.

The first EV to be built in Chattanooga will be the ID Crozz electric crossover, which will roll off the line of the Chattanooga in 2022. VW also plans to sell the ID Buzz, a modern-day interpretation of the classic microbus, in North America. VW plans to sell 1 million electric cars globally by 2025, and plans to open eight MEB production locations globally by 2022.

"The US is one of the most important locations for us and producing electric cars in Chattanooga is a key part of our growth strategy in North America," Herbert Diess, Volkswagen AG CEO, said in a statement.

The first VW electric car to launch on the MEB platform will be the ID hatchback, which is roughly Golf-sized. It'll start production in Germany by the end of this year, but will not be sold in the US market.