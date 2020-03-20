Coronavirus Updates COVID-19 and automakers 2021 Hyundai Elantra Mustang Mach-E 2021 Ford Bronco Best Car Lease Deals 2020 Electric Vehicles

General Motors ramps up to help build ventilators amid coronavirus spread

GM has lent its logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise to Ventec to help it manufacture the devices.

Listen
- 01:29
GM renaissance center HQ

GM is stepping up.

 General Motors
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

US automakers have a history of swapping priorities during times of need. We saw them build wartime essentials during World War II, and now, General Motors is gearing up to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker said Friday evening it will collaborate with Ventec Life Systems to help scale up and build life-saving ventilators. GM itself won't be building the machines, but the automaker will lend its logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise to Ventec as it ramps up production.

GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement, "We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," and the automaker will continue to look for ways to help amid the crisis.

The automaker joined Ford and Fiat Chrysler this week to shut down all North American auto production amid the spread of COVID-19, the disease the novel coronavirus causes. For now, these automakers expect the shutdown to last until March 30 to protect workers at production plants across the continent. GM previously confirmed to Roadshow that it had spoken with the Trump administration about ways to accelerate ventilator production.

Roadshow reached out to Ford and FCA to learn if they also had plans to support ventilator production. Ford said, "We are having discussions with both the US and UK governments about the feasibility of producing ventilators" and mentioned past history about building various medical equipment. An FCA spokesperson said they were unaware of any conversations between the the automaker and federal government.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus
5:54
More From Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder first drive: A familiar thrill
2020 Genesis G90 first drive: Putting a bold face forward
2018 Toyota Camry: Boring no more