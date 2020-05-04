COVID-19 and plant closures: The auto industry's response, potential return dates

Ferrari

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, automakers are taking extreme measures in the form of plant closures to halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. The situation remains fluid, but automakers in Europe and the US are starting to inch closer to returning to work.

Here are all the automakers and companies that have elected to halt production in the US and Europe so far, accompanied by a targeted return-to-work date. Information on Detroit's Big Three begins our coverage, followed by all other shutdowns organized by the date automakers announced them. We've also compiled a full list of automakers returning to work with plants restarted in some capacity.

Ford

Ford shut down all European and North American production on March 19 to help combat the spread of COVID-19. While Ford intended to reopen facilities and restart production on March 30, the company on March 31 delayed that goal indefinitely. Ford began manufacturing personal protective equipment in lieu of vehicle production at some facilities in late March.

General Motors

GM joined Ford on March 18 in announcing a total suspension of all North American production starting March 19. The automaker said it would pull its facilities offline in a "cadence" and each plant would receive specific instructions. GM hasn't made any announcements regarding when its plants will resume normal production, but it is building ventilators and masks at two US GM facilities. The automaker made the decision to build personal protective equipment on its own before the Trump administration forced it to do so by invoking the Defense Production Act.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

FCA joined Ford and GM on March 18 in announcing it would suspend all North American operations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While GM and Ford haven't established new dates to restart production, FCA told Roadshow on April 7 it now plans to bring workers back on May 4. However, production as not restarted.

Mazda

The Japanese automaker first said on March 24 it will halt production at its Japanese plants for 13 days. On April 22, following half shifts at its plants, the automaker said it will shut down the facilities starting April 27. The shutdown will last until May 11, but the company's plant in Mexico restarted production on April 30.

Aston Martin

The British luxury carmaker said on March 24 it would suspend all production starting the same day until April 20. A representative told Roadshow on April 22 factories remain idled and the automaker continues to monitor the situation. The firm did begin producing personal protective equipment for the UK's National Health Service earlier this month to support the fight against COVID-19.

Volvo

In the US, Volvo's plant went idle starting March 26 with plans to restart operations on April 14. Volvo has since nixed the target and hopes to restart work at its US plant on May 4. Volvo also reported a bit of hope from China, though. All four of its Chinese plants are up and running again and Volvo noted showroom traffic has returned to normal.

Rivian

The startup electric carmaker said on March 20 it would suspend all operations at Rivian facilities. The automaker had not started production of its first vehicle, the R1T electric pickup, but preproduction was underway. All workers are supposed to receive their full pay, but the company didn't say when it expects to come back online. In April, the company confirmed the work stoppage will delay the R1T and R1S electric vehicles until next year.

Tesla

After a lot of back and forth, Tesla said on March 20 it would close its signature plant in Fremont, California, starting March 23. The news followed confusion as the automaker appeared to ignore a shelter-in-place order for the county, but then cited unclear guidance from the government. Tesla never began ventilator production as it once said, but instead, Tesla's delivered some breathing machines to hospitals. CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about lifting lockdown orders across the US, but there's no indication Tesla workers will return in the immediate future.

Bentley

The British luxury brand said on March 20 it would suspend production starting the same day in the UK. The factory shutdown will last four weeks, according to the company. Like so many other automakers, the company said it wants to protect its workers, but also acknowledged a slowdown in demand in markets around the world and supply chain interruptions.

On April 16, the marque said the shutdown will continue for another three weeks. Full production should start on May 18.

Jaguar-Land Rover

On March 20, Jaguar-Land Rover confirmed it would temporarily shut down production at its UK facilities. Plants in Brazil and India will continue humming along for now, and the automaker said it hopes to restart production in the UK on April 20. JLR told Roadshow on April 22 its plants will remain shut down for a few more weeks as it continues to "monitor the situation and follow the guidance of all relevant authorities in the countries in which we operate."

Volkswagen



Starting March 21, Volkswagen temporarily suspended production at its manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The automaker made the announcement on March 19 and said all workers will receive their full pay during this time. Like numerous other facilities, VW said it would use the week to conduct a deep clean of the facility and sanitize the entire factory. As of April 9, the automaker said it's not clear when it will be able to resume operations normally and furloughed the entire production and maintenance workforce. The furloughs will last no longer than four weeks, and while workers will lose their pay, VW will still pay health care benefits and bonuses.

On April 22, VW said it plans to restart production in Tennessee on May 3. In an updated assessment on April 29, the automaker walked back on the May 3 restart plans and extended the shutdown. The company cited supplier readiness and market demand for the decision and did not name a new date to restart production. All workers will remain furloughed.

Toyota

On March 18, Toyota joined a growing list of automakers suspending all North American production operations, saying every plant in the US, Canada and Mexico would shut down starting March 23. On March 26, Toyota reassessed the situation and said the production suspension will now last until April 20. On April 8, the target date moved to May 1. On April 30, Toyota once again moved its restart date to May 11, citing supply chain issues.

Toyota said every facility will undergo a thorough cleaning process and teams will sanitize the entire facility. Toyota asked workers to take the time to also help adjust to life at home as more regions close schools, leaving children at home.

Subaru

The Japanese automaker announced March 19 that its sole US production plant would suspend production temporarily starting March 23. The company planned to restart operations on March 29, but now, the target date is May 8. The company said the move will help Subaru adjust to market demand and protect the health of workers at the plant and that workers will receive their full wages during the shutdown.

Honda

The Japanese automaker became the first company operating in the US to announce a major production stoppage on March 18. The production suspension, which also applies to transmission and engine plants, was set to end after a week, but now, Honda currently expects to resume production on May 8.

Hyundai

The South Korean automaker said on March 18 that it temporarily shut down its plant in Alabama after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the worker had not been on the job recently and all team members were made aware of the situation.

Hyundai said it expects its Alabama plant to reopen on May 4. Roadshow has reached out to verify if production has restarted.

Nissan

The Japanese automaker announced on March 18 it would suspend all production in the US starting March 20. The plant shutdowns were supposed to run until April 6, but on April 16 Nissan announced plants would remain shut down until mid-May. The automaker announced that an employee working at the company headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4.

PSA Group



The automaker that oversees the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands announced on March 16 all of its plants across Europe would shut down on a tiered schedule. As of March 16, two plants shut down, one in France and one in Spain. On March 17, eight additional plants went offline; three other plants halted production on March 18 and two more on March 19. The plants are spread across France, Spain, the UK, Poland, Germany and other locations. The plants were to reopen on March 27, but PSA Group announced that day that it would establish a new timeline for resumption.

Lamborghini

The automaker said on March 13 it would halt operations at its plant in Sant'Agata Bolognese. The automaker said it will restart production on May 4.

First published last month and updated with new developments.