Chevy Trailblazer treated to rough launch, thanks to coronavirus

It may be tough to find a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer at dealerships, and buyers can blame the coronavirus pandemic for any issues.

Reuters reported Monday that GM's South Korean plant will reduce production output as the US deals with suppressed demand from car buyers and supply chain issues. The original report cited an internal production plan, which showed production at the South Korean plant building the Trailblazer will run for only seven days this month.

A Chevy spokesperson told Roadshow US sales of the model have begun and it's "working closely with our global manufacturing teams and key suppliers to address production and logistical challenges resulting from COVID-19." The company declined to comment further on supply chain-related issues.

As for the Trailblazer's platform mate, the Buick Encore GX, the tiny crossover sounds like it's safe for now. The brand was able to build up inventory of the model in the US before the pandemic began to affect supply chains.

The coronavirus pandemic shook up nearly every automaker's short-term plans, but at General Motors, we know numerous vehicle updates will come later. The automaker previously told Roadshow planned updates for models will no longer launch in 2020 and will now launch in 2021.

Among the affected vehicles, it's rumored the Silverado, Bolt EV, Camaro and Corvette will all soldier on without planned updates. The refreshed Traverse won't launch until next year and the updated Equinox is also delayed. And GMC delayed the reveal of the Hummer EV, though the program itself is still on schedule.