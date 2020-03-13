2021 Chevy Traverse gets design and tech updates

  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
  • 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse has been a popular SUV since it debuted in 2009.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
1
of 19

Now the third best-selling Chevrolet, the Traverse gets a few updates for 2021.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
2
of 19

Most notably, the Traverse gets available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
3
of 19

New LED taillights have a unique light signature.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
4
of 19

Up front, a sleeker LED headlamp design keeps things tidy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
5
of 19

Buyers will also get four new wheel choices for 2021.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
6
of 19

Now standard on all trims are automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keeping assist with departure warning, forward collision alert, automatic high beams and a following distance indicator.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
7
of 19

Adaptive cruise control and GM's safety alert seat will be available on upper trims.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
8
of 19

No word on pricing just yet, but the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse will be available at the end of this year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
9
of 19

Keep scrolling for more photos of this three-row SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
10
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
11
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
12
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
13
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
14
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
15
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
16
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
17
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
18
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
19
of 19
Now Reading

2021 Chevy Traverse gets design and tech updates

Up Next

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is the same hatch with more driving range

Latest Stories

The best cars under $40,000

The best cars under $40,000

by
Ford Mustang Mach-E, coronavirus hits the auto industry and more: Roadshow's week in review

Ford Mustang Mach-E, coronavirus hits the auto industry and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD first ride: Monster electric donut machine

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD first ride: Monster electric donut machine

by
Should you buy an EV or build one?

Should you buy an EV or build one?

by
Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory will be in central US, possibly Nashville, Musk says

Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory will be in central US, possibly Nashville, Musk says

by