2021 Chevy Traverse gets design and tech updates

The Chevrolet Traverse has been a popular SUV since it debuted in 2009.
Now the third best-selling Chevrolet, the Traverse gets a few updates for 2021.
Most notably, the Traverse gets available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
New LED taillights have a unique light signature.
Up front, a sleeker LED headlamp design keeps things tidy.
Buyers will also get four new wheel choices for 2021.
Now standard on all trims are automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keeping assist with departure warning, forward collision alert, automatic high beams and a following distance indicator.
Adaptive cruise control and GM's safety alert seat will be available on upper trims.
No word on pricing just yet, but the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse will be available at the end of this year.
