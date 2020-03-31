Coronavirus forces GM to delay updates to trucks, SUVs and sports cars

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The coronavirus outbreak has effectively upended automakers' plans. From vehicle launches to production, the spread of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, has pushed the pause button.

Now, we've learned General Motors will push updates scheduled to release this year back to 2021 as it further delays a production restart amid the pandemic. The Detroit News first reported on delayed midcycle vehicle updates on Monday; GM confirmed the news with Roadshow.

A representative for the automaker underscored its top priority is to keep its teams safe and help slow COVID-19's spread. Actions taken in recent weeks "will impact the timing of some of our refreshed products, originally scheduled for 2020, and will now launch in 2021."

Any major updates will likely bow for the 2022 model year in 2021. Any 2021 model will likely look much the same as the current 2020 model. Importantly, GM said its full-size SUVs will see "little to no impact," which means the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade should launch and arrive on time.

In the meantime, GM will also start ventilator and mask production at two US facilities to help supply health care workers with much-needed gear.

Major programs like the GMC Hummer EV, Bolt EUV and Cadillac Lyriq aren't affected, the automaker says.

As for the vehicles meant for updates this year, the Detroit News reports the decision will delay planned updates Chevy showed for the refreshed Equinox and Traverse. The Bolt EV will also not see a refresh as planned, and ditto for the Camaro. The biggest blow is to the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, which were scheduled for updates this year. We imagine it had something to do with an interior refresh, but that'll have to wait.