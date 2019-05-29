2021 Chevy Trailblazer slots between Trax and Equinox, arrives in early 2020

Chevrolet

The Chevy Trailblazer is back, albeit in a very different form. General Motors announced the new subcompact SUV on Wednesday, and says the Trailblazer will slot between the Trax and Equinox in Chevrolet's SUV lineup.

It's evident the Trailblazer takes a lot of design influence from the new, midsize Blazer, especially up front. Chevrolet says its new SUV will be available in RS guise, pictured above, with a standard two-tone roof.

No other specifications are available as of this writing, Chevrolet's official statement simply saying details will be "shared later." For now, the company just says the Trailblazer will come standard with front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning. Adaptive cruise control will be optional, as will rear park assist and a high-definition rear-view camera.

Interestingly, the Trailblazer announcement comes right on the heels of Buick debuting the new Encore GX -- a compact crossover positioned between the subcompact Encore and midsize Envision. Considering Buick was also mum about product specifications -- and considering the two SUVs interiors have a lot in common -- it's safe to assume these products are closely related.

The Trailblazer name certainly isn't anything new. Chevy offered it as a trim level on the US-spec Blazer SUV in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and replaced it with the body-on-frame Trailblazer SUV from 2001 to 2008. More recently, the Trailblazer name has been used on an SUV sold outside the US.

Look for the 2021 Trailblazer to arrive in US showrooms in early 2020. Now, where's our GMC Jimmy redux?