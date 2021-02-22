Chevy Bolt EUV's Super Cruise system misses out on one key feature

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is getting a slightly longer, edgier cousin in the Bolt EUV (that's electric utility vehicle). That's welcome news, but shoppers will likely find a bit of wow factor in the Bolt EUV's optional Super Cruise system. For years, the Level 2 partially automated driving assistant remained exclusive to Cadillac, but the Bolt EUV will start to democratize it. Except, it won't be exactly like the system found in the Cadillac Escalade, CT5 and CT4.

According to a General Motors spokesperson, the Bolt EUV will not include the Automated Lane Change feature found in Cadillac vehicles outfitted with Super Cruise. GM's Cadillac luxury division added the feature to a handful of cars last year, but they happen to use the automaker's "Vehicle Intelligence Platform." The Bolt EUV includes a slightly modified version of an older electrical platform to equip Super Cruise in general, but it does not support the automatic lane change feature. That'll remain exclusive to Cadillac for now, unless GM updates other vehicles in the future to include its VIP. It's not out of the question, but it would be a costly move before introducing a new generation of a specific vehicle outright.

Still, Bolt EUV owners will be able to enjoy hands-free highway driving on roughly 200,000 miles of mapped roads in the US. Using a boatload of cameras, radar, GPS information and the HD maps, the car handles all the basic functions on the highway. A separate driver-facing camera also watches the person behind the wheel to ensure they're paying attention at all times. No, GM won't let you look at your phone or read the paper behind the wheel.

The 2022 Bolt EUV, and the refreshed Bolt EV, should go on sale this summer. Prices for the EUV start at $33,995. Interestingly, the price is only $2,000 more than the standard Bolt EV.