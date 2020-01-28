Cadillac debuts its biggest update to Super Cruise yet: Automated lane changes

Enlarge Image Cadillac

One of Tesla's big claims to fame with its Autopilot system is Navigate on Autopilot, which, when launched, added automated lane changes to its already impressive suite of driver-assistance features. It took a minute, but now Cadillac's super-impressive Super Cruise is adding a similar feature just in time for the new 2021 CT4 and CT5 models.

In case you need a refresher, Super Cruise differs from other advanced driver-assistance systems like Autopilot in that it offers hands-free driving on specific lidar-mapped roads. It's able to be hands-free because it uses driver-facing cameras to monitor attention levels. We tried the system initially back in 2017 and found it to function exceptionally well.

"This is our most extensive update we've made to Super Cruise since its debut," said Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer, in a statement. "We have made a number of improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive, better performing and more accessible for our customers. In addition to the automated lane change functionality, we've made improvements to the user interface and hands-free driving dynamics."

Using the automated lane change feature while Super Cruise is active is as simple as either tapping or fully engaging the turn signal stalk and letting the car do its thing. It will signal (natch.) and then look for a safe gap before it executes the maneuver. The car's gauge cluster display will let you know what part of the process it's in, so you know it's working.

But wait, as they say on infomercials, there's more. Cadillac engineers also improved other aspects of Super Cruise, specifically the way it handles maintaining speed and how it steers itself. Users should expect a smoother, more Cadillac-like experience. Also, while they were at it, the engineers made the system easier to turn on. Bonus!

Once the new and improved Super Cruise debuts in the 2021 CT4 and CT5, it'll make its way onto Cadillac's largest adult son, the Escalade, also for the 2021 model year.