Cadillac eVTOL air taxi revealed, CES 2021 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image General Motors

Hello again, Roadshow readers. It's time for the week in review so you can catch up on everything that happened over the past seven days. Notably, we just lived through our first totally digital CES, and we got some big news from General Motors at the event.

Stick around as we go through the best of the week now behind us.

Top reviews

Managing Editor Steven Ewing took a spin in Honda's Accord Sport with the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine. Is it good? Yep, probably the best it's ever been.

Click here to read our 2021 Honda Accord review.

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin slid behind the wheel of Kia's new sedan, the Optima-replacing K5. Goodwin thinks this car is the one to beat in the midsize sedan class these days.

Click here to read our 2021 Kia K5 review.

Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent some time with the 2021 Cadillac XT5, specifically in its Sport trim. Comfy, agreeable and still luxurious, Cole believes. But there may be better options out there.

Click here to read our 2021 Cadillac XT5 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Here are the most important cars from CES 2021

Here's what we think were the most important cars we saw at CES 2021.

Now playing: Watch this: GM's flying Cadillac concept has me puzzled

Cadillac's air taxi generated a lot of buzz, but does it actually make sense?

Now playing: Watch this: BrightDrop is GM's new logistics business

GM is getting into the business of logistics. Check out more details.