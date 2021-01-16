Cadillac eVTOL air taxi revealed, CES 2021 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello again, Roadshow readers. It's time for the week in review so you can catch up on everything that happened over the past seven days. Notably, we just lived through our first totally digital CES, and we got some big news from General Motors at the event.
Stick around as we go through the best of the week now behind us.
Top reviews
Managing Editor Steven Ewing took a spin in Honda's Accord Sport with the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine. Is it good? Yep, probably the best it's ever been.
Click here to read our 2021 Honda Accord review.
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new faceSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin slid behind the wheel of Kia's new sedan, the Optima-replacing K5. Goodwin thinks this car is the one to beat in the midsize sedan class these days.
Click here to read our 2021 Kia K5 review.
2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD: Enjoyable if not exceptionalSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent some time with the 2021 Cadillac XT5, specifically in its Sport trim. Comfy, agreeable and still luxurious, Cole believes. But there may be better options out there.
Click here to read our 2021 Cadillac XT5 review.
Top news
- General Motors lands at CES 2021: The automaker showed off a surprise Cadillac eVTOL air taxi, and it's certainly something.
- All the electric cars: GM also teased a portfolio of upcoming EVs at CES 2021, including a new Cadillac flagship sedan and a Chevy pickup.
- Another electric delivery van: GM is getting in on the electric van business with its Brightdrop subsidiary.
- The average new car price was what in 2020? New data showed that in the final quarter of 2020 the average new car price was over $40,000.
- VW's electric bus is delayed: The production ID Buzz isn't coming until 2023. Boo.
- The Ioniq 5 still looks like the show car: Hyundai teased its upcoming electric car for the first time. It looks shockingly similar to the lovely concept shown in the past.
The Kona N will be Hyundai's first performance crossoverSee all photos
Top videos
Here's what we think were the most important cars we saw at CES 2021.
Cadillac's air taxi generated a lot of buzz, but does it actually make sense?
GM is getting into the business of logistics. Check out more details.