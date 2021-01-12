First Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV teasers reveal concept car looks, generator capability

Hyundai

We already knew Hyundai's upcoming Ioniq 5 electric car would look a lot like the awesome 45 EV concept from 2019. But on Tuesday, Hyundai released the first official teaser photos of the Ioniq 5, and it looks nearly identical to that retro concept. That's a very good thing.

The three images show the front and rear views of the Ioniq 5, as well as a close-up of the wheel. In front, the Ioniq 5 has a more traditional bumper design with low-set intakes, but otherwise it's just as angular as the 45, with square LED lights shrouded by a transparent panel that's like a helmet visor. In place of the concept's light-up emblem there's a chrome badge on the nose, and the Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai to use a clamshell hood design.

At the rear there's a more complex diffuser, but otherwise it's just like the 45. The Ioniq 5 retains the concept's pixel-style LED taillights, which are also placed behind a transparent cover that mirrors the one on the front. The Ioniq 5 appears to have a slightly taller and boxier greenhouse than the 45 concept, but otherwise the proportions look spot on.

The Ioniq 5 will be available with 20-inch wheels, a first for a Hyundai EV, and they have an incredible directional design. The grey body cladding on the wheel arches has some interesting slashes, and the cladding extends to the side skirts and bumpers to give the Ioniq 5 a slightly crossover-ish vibe. I'm a fan of the green-ish, cream-ish matte paint, too.

The Ioniq 5 will be available with cameras in place of rear-view mirrors, like the Honda E and the Euro-spec Audi E-Tron. Don't expect those to be available in the US, though -- at least not at first -- because government regulations still don't allow that sort of tech to be used on American roads. While Hyundai hasn't released any interior teasers yet, the Ioniq 5 should have a minimal, modern design scheme, with a wide infotainment screen sitting atop the dash.

The Ioniq 5 will ride on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP platform, which is set to underpin 23 new electric models over the next five years. Hyundai says that EVs on the new platform will get over 310 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle, and 600-volt capability enables charges from 0% to 80% in just 18 minutes (or a gain of 62 miles in just 5 minutes). The E-GMP platform is rear-wheel-drive based, but all-wheel drive will also be offered. Recently leaked specs show the Ioniq 5 will be available with multiple battery pack sizes, a max range of 345 miles and a 0-to-62-mph time of 5.2 seconds.

One new feature that Hyundai is touting for the Ioniq 5 is its Vehicle to Load (or V2L) capability. The Ioniq 5 has a 3.5-kW onboard generator that can power all sorts of equipment. A series of teaser videos shows the Ioniq 5 on a camping trip, where it powers everything from a treadmill to a sound system and even an oven roasting a turkey.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 will make its full debut in February, and expect even more teasers before then. The Ioniq 5 should go on sale in the US in the second half of the year, followed by a number of other Ioniq-branded EVs.