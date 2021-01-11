Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

Honda's midsize Accord is still one solid sedan.

2021 Honda Accord
1 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Honda Accord gets a number of small changes for 2021.

2021 Honda Accord
2 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The most notable of which is the new Sonic Gray exterior color.

2021 Honda Accord
3 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Accord's interior is comfortable and quiet.

2021 Honda Accord
4 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

All models get an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

2021 Honda Accord
5 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Rear passengers have plenty of legroom.

2021 Honda Accord
6 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Sport models come with these 19-inch wheels.

2021 Honda Accord
7 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Both 1.5- and 2.0-liter engines are available.

2021 Honda Accord
8 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Accord is sharply styled and very refined.

2021 Honda Accord
9 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Prices start around $25,000 and top out just under $40,000.

2021 Honda Accord
10 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Honda Accord.

2021 Honda Accord
11 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
12 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
13 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
14 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
15 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
16 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
17 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
18 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
19 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
20 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
21 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
22 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
23 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
24 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
25 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
26 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
27 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
28 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
29 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord
30 of 30
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
