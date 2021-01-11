Honda's midsize Accord is still one solid sedan.
The Honda Accord gets a number of small changes for 2021.
The most notable of which is the new Sonic Gray exterior color.
The Accord's interior is comfortable and quiet.
All models get an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Rear passengers have plenty of legroom.
Sport models come with these 19-inch wheels.
Both 1.5- and 2.0-liter engines are available.
The Accord is sharply styled and very refined.
Prices start around $25,000 and top out just under $40,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Honda Accord.
Discuss: 2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray
