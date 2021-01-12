Electric Chevy pickup, Buick SUVs and more teased at CES 2021

General Motors

General Motors had a lot of news to drop during CES 2021 on Tuesday, and the automaker also gave us a new look at five of the many new electric cars headed to launch in the near future.

Behind GM's Vice President of Global Design, Michael Simcoe, are two electric cars we've seen before: the Cadillac Lyriq SUV and the GMC Hummer EV. However, Simcoe said the two SUVs over his shoulder (our left) are two new Buick EVs on the way. To the right are an electric Chevrolet pickup, Cadillac Celestiq and a mysterious EV. GM didn't talk about the pickup or mystery EV at all, but they're coming, and coming soon.

The Buick SUVs have a new design compared to the vehicles on sale today. It looks like there's a bit of Corvette in the headlights. The electric Chevy pickup, meanwhile, features a full-width LED light bar with the Chevy Bowtie emblem clearly illuminated. Again, we don't know what to think of the EV all the way on the right, but it looks mighty futuristic.

The Cadillac Celestiq, meanwhile, sits more front-and-center. Considering the way GM spoke of the car, it sounds like it's closer to a full reveal. While we knew it would be a hand-assembled luxury sedan, the company said to expect all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and some fancy glass technology to control the tint, color and transparency of a glass roof and other windows.

We'll certainly continue to see GM usher these cars out of the shadows, and perhaps learn a lot more over 2021.