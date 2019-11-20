Book by Cadillac subscription service rebooted, returns next year

Cadillac

Book by Cadillac won't be -- poor joke incoming -- just a footnote after all. The car subscription service is scheduled to return in February 2020, according to General Motors Chief Marketing Officer, Deborah Wahl.

Automotive News first reported on her comments made at the J.D. Power/NADA AutoConference in Los Angeles Tuesday night where she announced a new pilot program for Book by Cadillac will start next year. Cadillac did not immediately return a request for more information on the program's relaunch.

The rebooted Book will provide greater "convenience, flexibility and value for potential subscribers," said Wahl, before adding that dealers will still play a part in the service. Other details as to how this new program will differ from the previous weren't mentioned in her address. However, Cadillac certainly sees a play here still. The CMO said 70% of Book subscribers were new to the brand and had never owned a Cadillac in the past.

Book was the first subscription services in the game, but GM's luxury division pulled the plug on the program last November. Like-minded services from Volvo, Audi, BMW, Porsche and many more followed. It was always more of a "see you later" rather than an outright "goodbye," though. The brand carefully worded the announcement to say Book was taking a hiatus.

The program allowed subscribers to opt in for $1,800 per month in its final iteration before vanishing and included all of Cadillac's lineup. Insurance, maintenance and the ability to swap into any car with no long-term commitments were a few other highlights. It first launched in New York, then expanded to Los Angeles, Dallas and even Munich, Germany.