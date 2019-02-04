BMW teases X3 M, X4 M again, debut still TBD

Back in September, BMW announced that it would soon debut hardcore M variants of its X3 and X4 SUVs. However, nothing really happened after that announcement. Now, it's February, and we have... another teaser?

Late last week, BMW M posted a teaser video for the X3 M and X4 M to its Facebook page. The video offers quick flashes of the vehicles in the same camouflage we saw them in last, but now we have some engine noise to go along with it. It sounds raspy and angry, the kind of noises we've come to expect from BMW's latest M cars. At the end of the video, it says the cars are "coming soon," but considering how long and drawn-out this process is, I'd take that with a grain of salt.

Stay tuned for the first-ever BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M. Are you ready for high-revving adventures?

While we know almost nothing in terms of specifications, we do know that both cars will rock a turbocharged inline-6 gas engine. Their biggest competitors have outputs ranging from 469 horsepower to 503, so there's a good chance the BMW twins will have similar figures.

In traditional BMW M fashion, there's more to these cars than just beefier engines. The chassis will undoubtedly be tuned to handle the power with more of a track-oriented feeling than the more pedestrian variants. Expect big bodywork and specific tweaks to the cars' all-wheel-drive systems. Cargo area and price will likely be the biggest differences between the two vehicles.

If BMW were to debut the X3 M and X4 M at an auto show, the most likely venue would be the Geneva Motor Show, which kicks off in early March. If not, BMW may debut the pair at a separate offsite event within the coming weeks. We'll probably know for sure as we draw closer to Geneva.