BMW X3 M, X4 M prototypes break cover at the Nurburgring

We'll have to wait a little longer for any actual specifications.

From what we can see under that camouflage, the X3 M and X4 M will be aggressive enough to make their presence known. The exhaust note shouldn't hurt, either.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz saw fit to shove its twin-turbo V8 into the compact Mercedes-AMG GLC63. BMW, of course, has seen this as a shot across its bow and has a two-pronged retaliatory strike in mind.

BMW on Monday unveiled thinly camouflaged prototype versions of the upcoming X3 M and X4 M performance SUVs. The cars, which made their debut at this past weekend's DTM race at the Nurburgring, will get a proper debut sans camouflage in the future. For now, though, consider it a warning that these utes are coming, and they're probably angry.

The German automaker did not divulge any actual specifications, but we do know the cars will get their power from a turbocharged I6 gas engine built for high revs. The SUVs' prime competitor, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63, puts out between 469 and 503 horsepower, depending on the trim. It's safe to assume that the X3 M and X4 M will have outputs similar to (or higher than) the GLC63.

It's easy to see some of the BMW M design elements through the camouflage. The front end has a new bumper with larger air intakes, whereas the rear end makes space for four tailpipes. The two should handle pretty well, thanks to an M-tuned all-wheel-drive system and an M-specific rear differential. The main differentiator between the X3 M and the X4 M will likely be the cargo area, which is sacrificed slightly in the name of style on X4 variants.

As for a proper debut date for the X3 M and X4 M, it's anybody's guess. It could happen as early as the Paris Motor Show in October or the LA Auto Show in early December, or it could take place at a separate event at some arbitrary point in the near future. Hopefully, knowing that these two cars exist will be enough to hold you over until then.

