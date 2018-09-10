Get a sneak peek at the BMW X3 M and X4 M

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
BMW on Monday unveiled thinly camouflaged prototype versions of the upcoming X3 M and X4 M performance SUVs.
The cars, which made their debut at this past weekend's DTM race at the Nurburgring, will get a proper debut sans camouflage in the future.
For now, though, consider it a warning that these utes are coming, and they're probably angry.
We do know the cars will get their power from a turbocharged I6 gas engine built for high revs.
We don't know, however, how much power these two will put out.
For context, the SUVs' prime competitor, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63, puts out between 469 and 503 horsepower.
It's safe to assume that the X3 M and X4 M will have outputs similar to (or higher than) the GLC63.
The front end has a new bumper with larger air intakes, whereas the rear end makes space for four tailpipes.
The main differentiator between the X3 M and the X4 M will likely be the cargo area, which is sacrificed slightly in the name of style on X4 variants.
