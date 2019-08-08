BMW

Perhaps the BMW 3 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo models took niches just a smidge too far. For anyone still yearning for one of the quirky sedan/coupe/hatchback mashups, time is running short.

BMW noted in its full-range 2020 model year update last week that the 3 Series GT and 6 Series GT will not return. Ditto for the 6 Series Gran Coupe, which is basically a 6 Series with two extra doors. The end of the 6 Series variants comes as no surprise as the 8 Series takes over flagship duties. The 8 Series range just added its own Gran Coupe model, too.

The German automaker telegraphed its intentions this past March when it noted the 3 Series GT would not receive a replacement. Instead, BMW says it wants to put its resources into electric vehicles and electrified cars. The market also continues to prefer utility vehicles such as SUVs, of which BMW offers plenty.

Looking at the company's breadwinner models, the X3, X4, X5 and X6 are all slated to enter production this month before they start trickling into dealers across the US. Each SUV received a thorough refresh with design changes. Each also costs at least $500 more than the 2019 model each replaces. On the smaller SUV side, a refreshed 2020 X1 is coming next month, and the 2020 X2 entered production in July.

Within BMW's passenger car portfolio, changes are rather minor. The 2020 3 Series gains a new optional Premium Package and the price for the Live Cockpit Professional is now $1,100 less expensive. The 4 Series gains a more robust suite of standard active safety features, and the 7 Series soldiers on with its massive grille and controversial new looks. We regret to inform BMW 5 Series shoppers that a CD player is no longer available.

Moving forward, we're going to see plenty of new electric cars and a greater focus on autonomous-driving technologies. BMW has partnered with rival Daimler to Level 3 and Level 4 self-driving car research. The company has also promised its flagship electric SUV, the iNext, will include Level 3 self-driving abilities. On the SAE scale of autonomy, that's one level shy of keeping the car from handing back control should something go awry.