Are you the new Audi Q8 SUV?

Audi

Audi has yet to capitalize on the coupe-SUV craze that BMW started and Mercedes-Benz continued. But that will soon change with the Audi Q8, which has apparently moved to the teaser phase.

Audi put a heretofore-unseen teaser image on its Facebook page, with the caption, "He carries the gene of the #Audi #Urquattro." That doesn't offer up much in the way of what it could be, considering every all-wheel-drive Audi (which is very nearly all of them) carries similar genes.

The picture, on the other hand, tells more of the story. The shape is decidedly that of an SUV, but the rear end has a more coupe-like shape to it, which means we're likely looking at a preview of the Q8. It's believed that it will debut some time this year -- rumors are all over the place, from Beijing (April) to Paris (October) to a random event somewhere between the two.

The Q8 will ride on Volkswagen's MLBevo platform, which underpins the latest versions of the Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus. It could be nothing more than a Q7 with less cargo capacity and only two rows of seating, or it could take interior and exterior styling in a different direction. We'll find out... eventually.