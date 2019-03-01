Aston Martin Valkyrie outputs confirmed: 1,160 hp and 664 lb-ft

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Aston Martin has been trickling out little bits of information about its superlative Valkyrie for quite some time, but on Friday the company shared perhaps the most important numbers yet. Aston confirmed that the Valkyrie's hybrid powertrain will be rated for 1,160 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 664 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. Remember, the Valkyrie is planned to be a road-legal car.

The astonishing figures are based on combined output from the car's gasoline engine and electric motor. The former, a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 built by Cosworth, is rated for 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm, with a maximum engine speed of 11,100 rpm. Peak torque is rated at 546 pound-feet at 7,000 rpm. Aston said previously the engine weighs only a little over the company's goal of 200 kilos, or about 441 pounds.

The remainder of the Valkyrie's output comes from its hybrid components, with an electric motor from Integral Powertrain Ltd and batteries from Rimac. The motor delivers 160 horsepower and 206 lb-ft alone, with supplements the V12 and delivering those headlining combined output figures.

As a refresher, the Valkyrie is being co-developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies. Though intended to be emissions-compliant and legal for road use, Aston is also going to offer a Valkyrie AMR Pro version for track use, which will weigh just 2,220 pounds and have a claimed 2,200 pounds of aerodynamic downforce. Just 25 will be built, whereas the standard road-ready Valkyrie will be limited to 150 units.

With the powertrain details confirmed, Aston Martin says it is now beginning to build the first physical test prototypes of the Valkyrie. We can't wait to see and hear the wild hypercar being put through its paces on the track -- especially given how wild that V12 engine sounds on its own.