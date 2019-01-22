Aston Martin adds even more ways to tweak your Valkyrie

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin will offer many options for personalizing the Valkyrie hypercar, including this AMR Track Performance package.
New bodywork that aids aero performance, as well as new suspension brakes and wheels, reduces lap times by a claimed 8 percent.
This particular model is finished in the AMR-exclusive Stirling Green and Lime livery.
You can choose from six different seatbelt colors, as well as a variety of interior trim materials.
The track-focused bodywork can apparently be removed to revert the Valkyrie back to its street-going configuration.
Other "Designer Specifications" for the Valkyrie include this Mantis version.
The car wears Iridescent Emerald paint with green-tinted carbon fiber for the engine cover and roof.
The car also has been equipped with the Gold Pack, which layers 24-carat gold leaf beneath the paint clear coat.
There's even a gold-anodized oil-filler cap for the engine bay and gold trim on the car's wheels.
