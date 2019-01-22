Aston Martin adds even more ways to tweak your Valkyrie

  • Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance package
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance package

Aston Martin will offer many options for personalizing the Valkyrie hypercar, including this AMR Track Performance package.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance package

New bodywork that aids aero performance, as well as new suspension brakes and wheels, reduces lap times by a claimed 8 percent.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance package

This particular model is finished in the AMR-exclusive Stirling Green and Lime livery.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance package

You can choose from six different seatbelt colors, as well as a variety of interior trim materials.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance package

The track-focused bodywork can apparently be removed to revert the Valkyrie back to its street-going configuration.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Mantis

Other "Designer Specifications" for the Valkyrie include this Mantis version.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Mantis

The car wears Iridescent Emerald paint with green-tinted carbon fiber for the engine cover and roof.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Mantis

The car also has been equipped with the Gold Pack, which layers 24-carat gold leaf beneath the paint clear coat.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Mantis

There's even a gold-anodized oil-filler cap for the engine bay and gold trim on the car's wheels.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Mantis

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Mantis

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spirit

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spirit

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spirit

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spirit

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spirit

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spirit

Aston Martin Valkyrie Ultimate

Aston Martin Valkyrie Ultimate

Aston Martin Valkyrie Ultimate

Aston Martin Valkyrie Ultimate

Aston Martin Valkyrie Ultimate

Aston Martin Valkyrie Ultimate

