Aston Martin, Red Bull debut track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro at Geneva

The Aston Martin Valkyrie, which is being produced in conjunction with Red Bull Racing, is one of those cars that you don't ever expect to be real, yet here it is at the Geneva Motor Show in extra special track-only AMR Pro guise complete with 1,100 horsepower and 2,200 pounds of downforce to match its 2,200-lb curb weight. Oh, and it's highlighter yellow!

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is an even more extreme of the standard Valkyrie that is supposedly going into production next year. Aston and Red Bull Racing ditched all the silly luxuries like infotainment, glass windows and regular carbon fiber body panels. Instead, your radio is the naturally-aspirated V12, your windows are made of plastic and the carbon fiber is an even lighter blend (possibly containing vibranium, though this hasn't been verified). It also gets carbon fiber control arms, because why not? All this is good for a curb weight of 2,200 lbs.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The team behind the car also made a whole heap of aerodynamic changes both passive and active which brings the total downforce to that magical 2,200 lb downforce figure. The AMR Pro gets a unique front spoiler and a super substantial rear wing, ensuring that you can have a healthy top speed (225 miles per hour) along with your downforce. The Valkyrie AMR Pro will corner at 3.0 g. I'm not a medical doctor but that seems like enough to give you a nosebleed.

"Seeing the Valkyrie AMR Pro and this year's Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1TM show car together at Geneva is a special moment for me. The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality, or indeed practicality! We've told a few of its secrets, but by no means all," said Adrian Newey, chief technical officer for Red Bull Racing. "I will leave it to the public to ponder the lap time predictions. Suffice to say they're quite impressive."

The engine is a re-tuned version of the 6.5-liter V12 that Aston Martin so graciously bestowed upon the standard (if you can call it that) Valkyrie. It makes over 1,100 hp thanks to tweaks to the emissions systems and to some kind of dark wizardry known as the Motor Recovery System.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro is being displayed alongside the Aston Martin Red Bull F1 show car and the new Vantage GTE race car at the Geneva Motor Show. Aston Martin is building 25 examples of the not-even-remotely-close-to-road-legal cars, all of which are sold, and customers will start receiving them in 2020.

PS: In case you hadn't worked all the math out yourself, putting 1,100 hp in a car that weighs 2,200 lbs (aka 1,000 kilograms) gives the car a power to weight ratio of better than 1:1 when you're speaking metric. Put that in your beautiful 3D-printed titanium turbo housing and smoke it, Mr. Koenigsegg.