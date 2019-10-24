An Aston Martin motorcycle will grace the world soon enough

Aston Martin

Aston Martin is prepared to dive into the world of motorcycles, thanks to a collaborative effort between it and storied British motorcycle maker, Brough Superior.

Motorcycle fans will see the Aston Martin badge grace a two-wheeled contraption for the first time next month when the automaker and motorcycle maker unveil a carefully crafted bike. Aston Martin said Thursday the first motorcycle coming to life will debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 5.

Details are, obviously, absent for now. However, the British carmaker underscored that it tapped into its decades of engineering and design expertise to help Brough Superior craft something only the two companies could create. It's something of a passion project, too, as Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette are both motorcycle enthusiasts.

"The opportunity to collaborate with Brough Superior has given us the chance to bring our own unique views on how beauty and engineering can combine to create a highly emotive piece of vehicle design," Reichman said of the project in a statement.

Aston Martin has continuously expanded its reach, and the upcoming motorcycle is the latest branch sprung from the British automaker. The company has plans for not one, but three mid-engine supercars in the near future, and a resurrected Lagonda brand will handle luxury electric vehicles. A DBX luxury SUV will also launch in the coming months.

We'll see the limited-edition motorcycle in a couple of weeks and I expected it to be nothing but a grand piece of transportation.