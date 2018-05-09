Lagonda's first car will be an electric luxury SUV in 2021

Enlarge Image Lagonda

SUVs are incredibly hot right now, so it makes sense that a fledgling automaker would roll out a sport utility vehicle first, which is exactly what Lagonda plans to do.

Lagonda, an Aston Martin spinoff dedicated to newfangled tech, announced today that its first production vehicle will be an SUV. Not just any SUV, either, but an electric luxury SUV. Lagonda believes its SUV will be ready for a proper debut in 2021 -- that's just three years away, for those of you keeping track at home.

Not only will it be Lagonda's first car, the automaker claims that it will be the first luxury SUV driven entirely by zero-emission powertrain tech, but that depends on Lagonda's definition of "luxury." Technically, Tesla was the first with the Model X, and Mercedes will soon have the EQC. But if you're thinking only in terms of the highest-end automakers, then yes, Lagonda will beat competitors like Bentley and Rolls-Royce to it.

In terms of style, it's pretty close to the Lagonda Vision Concept sedan that debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It's a bit taller, but it has the same rakish charm to it, with a sharp front end and an equally sharp rear, punctuated by some sleek windows and wild character lines on the side. Goodness knows this won't be the last we'll see of this car before its 2021 debut, so stay tuned to see what else Lagonda wants to tease.