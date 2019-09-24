Relax folks, Aston Martin's DBX sounds as good as we all hoped it would

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Listen, we've known for a long time that Aston Martin, a company long known for making some of the world's most beautiful automobiles, was working on an SUV. On a lot of levels, it makes sense for the company, given Lamborghini and Bentley and Porsche's success with them.

Still, we've got concerns about how it'll look (and the camouflaged photos we've seen thus far haven't helped to assuage them). At least we don't seemingly have to be concerned about how it will drive, and we now know that it's going to sound like a proper Aston Martin.

We know that because the folks from Aston Martin released this sound clip of the DBX's AMG-sourced but tuned 4.0-liter V8. We also know that that engine will produce more power and torque in the DBX than in any other Aston Martin application -- specifically, 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

This news comes as Aston Martin announces that the DBX is entering the final phase of its development ahead of an official world premiere in December. Aston claims that the DBX has undergone the most extensive and rigorous testing regime of any Aston in history, and that includes testing on both road and track, as well as in the dirt and mud of Wales.

"We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners," said Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker, in a statement. "However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with the engaging driving dynamics that are commanded by our brand and inherent in every Aston Martin and early indications of the car's overall performance have been incredibly promising."

While not official times by any stretch, the folks from Aston Martin's development team claim that the DBX has done repeatable sub-8-minute Nurburgring lap times and that it has a top speed in excess of 180 miles per hour. We'd be lying if we said we weren't a little impressed, but we're still having trouble getting over the DBX's weird butt.