Chevy Teases Upcoming Blazer SS Electric SUV

GM is electrifying its sprawling product range. To date, the venerable Detroit-based automaker has revealed a few of its upcoming battery-powered offerings, models like the reborn Hummer pickup and SUV, the all-electric Silverado and Cadillac's Lyriq utility vehicle. Much of what's under development is still a secret, but on Wednesday Chevy gave us a tiny glimpse of its next EV, the Blazer SS.

Billed as a high-performance all-electric SUV, this vehicle was shown in a shadowy teaser video that's about 20 seconds long. It's hard to make heads or tails of what's going on in this snippet, but you can see the vehicle's charging port appears to be on the driver's side front fender, hidden underneath what looks like a power-operated cover. The Blazer SS also rolls on some swanky, two-tone wheels of a multi-spoke design. But beyond these nuggets of information, there's not much else to see.

Enlarge Image Chevy

Thanks to abundant and immediate low-end torque, electric vehicles can deliver startling performance, something Tesla has proven over and over again, most recently with the Model S Plaid. It's interesting to see Chevy apply its vaunted SS performance trim to a zero-emissions vehicle, though the decision makes a lot of sense.

This high-performance model could be Chevy's third all-electric SUV. The bow-tie brand announced the Equinox EV and mainstream battery-powered Blazer at CES earlier in the year. Photos of the former were released, and it's a real looker, but no images of the latter were shared.

The Blazer SS will be the first Chevy EV to be offered as a Super Sport performance model. This vehicle is scheduled to make its official debut later this year. The Blazer SS is expected to go on sale in the spring of 2023, which is about a year from now.