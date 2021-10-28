2022 Honda Pilot Sport becomes new base trim, results in hefty price jump

Enlarge Image Honda

2022 Honda Pilot shoppers will find a new base model at dealerships when the latest SUVs show up. But the trim changes also mean buyers will pay a few thousand dollars more for the least expensive Pilot available. The SUV's new base trim will be the Sport, while the LX trim kicks the bucket. Effectively, this creates a $4,280 price increase.

Cars Direct first reported on the trim changes Monday citing Honda's order guide, and the brand confirmed the changes to Roadshow. The Pilot will now start at $38,055 after a destination charge, or $40,055 with all-wheel drive. That's up from $33,775 for the outgoing LX trim. However, these changes come with a whole lot more equipment, so if you're trying to find the value proposition, there may be one.

The Pilot will now come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels and leather seats right out of the gate. It's not clear what other changes are coming, aside from a TrailSport model that will complement the latest Passport TrailSport trim.

Essentially, if you're shopping in the three-row SUV segment, you may find more of what you like standard with the 2022 Pilot, without jumping through optional packages and the like. That's for buyers to say with their wallets, however.