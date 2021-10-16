Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Toyota Tundra, Subaru BRZ, Lexus LX 600 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Oct. 16.

It's that time of the week again, folks: Saturday. Let's take a look back at the biggest and best stories from this week. And there are a ton of them. Check it all out below, or catch this week's Roadshow News Recap instead right up above.

Top reviews

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

Reviews Editor Emme Hall got a first go in the new 2022 Toyota Tundra, and boy, is it improved in every way.

2022 Subaru BRZ is all about having fun

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok went in-depth with the 2022 Subaru BRZ and found it's just the right amount of change.

2022 BMW i4 M50 has an electric heart, sports car soul

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 BMW i4 M50, and truly, he thinks it may be the best 4 Series.

Top news

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: Fastback style and super spacious

Top video

2022 Toyota Tundra: Hybrid hauler heroics
10:34

Ride shotgun with us as we drive the 2022 Tundra.