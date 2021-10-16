2022 Toyota Tundra, Subaru BRZ, Lexus LX 600 and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's that time of the week again, folks: Saturday. Let's take a look back at the biggest and best stories from this week. And there are a ton of them. Check it all out below, or catch this week's Roadshow News Recap instead right up above.
Top reviews
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power
Reviews Editor Emme Hall got a first go in the new 2022 Toyota Tundra, and boy, is it improved in every way.
Click here to read our 2022 Toyota Tundra first drive review.
2022 Subaru BRZ is all about having fun
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok went in-depth with the 2022 Subaru BRZ and found it's just the right amount of change.
Click here to read our 2022 Subaru BRZ review.
2022 BMW i4 M50 has an electric heart, sports car soul
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 BMW i4 M50, and truly, he thinks it may be the best 4 Series.
Click here to read our 2022 BMW i4 M50 first drive review.
Top news
- Tesla FSD 10.2: The latest update is here and it adds new safeguards.
- 2022 Kia Forte boasts incremental improvements: Nothing too major, but a refresh is a refresh.
- Lexus LX 600 revealed: We don't get the Toyota Land Cruiser, but we will get this luxury barge.
- Ford will put just about anyone in an 84-month loan: The automaker removed the credit score minimum for the lengthy loan.
- Foxconn preps an EV brand: Foxtron will be the iPhone supplier's new EV brand.
- The Acura Integra will get a manual: The new car will come with the option of a six-speed.
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: Fastback style and super spacious
Top video
Ride shotgun with us as we drive the 2022 Tundra.