2020 Toyota Tundra: Still thundering along

The Toyota Tundra has not gotten a major update since 2014.

While it doesn't look bad, per se, it certainly is showing its age.

Drivers get their choice of a 4.6-liter V8 with 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque, or a 5.7-liter V8, good for 381 horses and 401 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Tundra can haul a max of 1,730 pounds in the bed and tow 10,200 pounds.

However, the Tundra doesn't offer drivers any helpful towing features like Ford's Pro Trailer Back-Up Assist or any of the fancy camera technology on the GMC Sierra.

The good news is that Toyota Safety Sense P is standard on the Tundra, with adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and automatic emergency braking.

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is standard only on upper trims.

The off-road TRD Pro trim adds a 2-inch lift and Fox shocks with piggyback reservoirs for desert shenanigans.

The 2020 Toyota Tundra starts at $33,425 plus $1,595 destination, but upper trims can climb into the low $50,000 range easily.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Toyota Tundra.

