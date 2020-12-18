2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan won't have a front grille

Mercedes-Benz

If it seems like just yesterday that Mercedes-Benz last released a teaser of its upcoming EQS electric sedan, you'd basically be right, because the German luxury brand announced more production details this past Monday. But the teaser train isn't stopping any time soon, as Friday Mercedes released yet another teaser of the EQS. This one is especially interesting, though, because it shows the production version of the flagship model without any camouflage.

Sure, the photo in question is from a high angle and most of the details are fairly obscured, but it's still our best look yet at the EQS' front end. Most notably (and like the concept from a few years ago), the EQS won't have a real grille. That's not exactly a surprise given that it's an EV, but it still lends the EQS a look unlike any other Mercedes. The large three-pointed star is prominently placed in the center of a smooth hexagonal panel, which could be illuminated with digital graphics like that of the concept.

There's also a light bar running across the width of the front end, and triangular headlights flanking the "grille" that have small LED elements like that of the new S-Class. It does seem like the lower bumper will have actual air intakes, similar in design to those on the S-Class as well. We can also see that the EQS has regular side-view mirrors, not digital units -- at least, not yet.

In addition to the new teaser, Mercedes announced that the EQS will have an optional HEPA air-filtration system, something that we're starting to see pop up in a lot of new cars. (Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not a surprise.) Mercedes says this HEPA filter makes the EQS' interior as clean as an operating room.

The EQS will be unveiled in the first half of 2021 before going on sale by the end of the year. It will be followed by a smaller EQE sedan also in 2021, and then SUV versions of the EQE and EQS in 2022.