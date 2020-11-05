2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV to get US debut on Nov. 9

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson looks wild as hell, and that alone has us pretty excited for it, but there's still a great deal we don't know about the US version of the Korean brand's global best-seller. That's why we're excited about the virtual launch event, which is set to take place in West Hollywood, California, on Monday Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). Even better, you can watch the reveal along with us right here at Roadshow.

That's right -- no press pass is required, because the streaming debut presentation will be open to the public. Hyundai is planning on having its Global Chief Operating Officer José Muñoz speak, along with SangYup Lee, who runs the Hyundai Global Design Center. Hyundai's brand ambassador, the professional surfer Sage Erickson, will speak as well. Bookmark this page, and you'll be able to tune in and watch right here with your friends at Roadshow.

What do we know about the new Tucson already? We know it borrows some of its exterior styling from the Kona, and we know that the interior has a wild "dual-cockpit" design that really separates the space between driver and passenger. There will be multiple wheelbase options elsewhere in the world, but we're likely only getting the extended wheelbase version. Finally, we know there will be internal combustion-only drivetrains, hybrids and a plug-in hybrid too.

Really though, the big news is that Hyundai is bringing extremely high levels of design to affordable sections of the automotive market. It's on a bit of a roll lately with the Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe all being knockouts, so we'll be very curious how US buyers react to this new, more aggressive Tucson.