Hyundai Elantra N looks seriously hot in fresh teasers

Hyundai

We all had a long week last week, so let's take a moment to enjoy the Hyundai Elantra N. The Korean automaker on Monday revealed two teaser photos that show the company's latest pocket rocket rival taking shape. And it looks really good.

Most performance cars in this segment take the form of hot hatches, like the Honda Civic Type R, so the Elantra N is different. It's a sedan, first of all, but sometimes, you just can't get the best shape with a hatchback. These photos have me pretty excited to see the final results soon. The car looks low-slung and wide, and wears its angles proudly. The rear rocks a wonderful spoiler and two big exhaust exits sit at each side. This little guy means business.

Hyundai

We don't have specs on the Elantra N yet, but it's a fair guess that it will twin with the current Veloster N. Hyundai's hot hatch sports a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with up to 275 horsepower. Both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission are offered. If that's a little too much, there's already an Elantra N Line, too.

The Elantra isn't the only N model coming, though. Hyundai on Monday also shared it has another N Line and full-blown N vehicle coming. Long story short: Hyundai is all-in on its N brand and we shouldn't expect it to let up anytime soon. That's a good thing and we can't wait to see the Elantra N revealed in all its glory.