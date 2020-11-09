2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line coming next year with sportier styling

Hyundai

Hyundai unveiled the US-spec 2022 Tucson crossover on Monday, announcing the full set of specs and details for the radically redesigned SUV. But the brand didn't stop there, also confirming that an N Line version of the new Tucson is coming soon, offering sportier styling that'll make this already-wild crossover stand out even more.

These teaser images give us a pretty good look at the exterior of the N Line. Compared to the standard Tucson the N Line's geometric grille has a different, thicker pattern, and the hidden LED running lights remain. The whole front bumper has a different look that's a lot chunkier and more aggressive, with a larger lower intake, a wide skid-plate element and redesigned headlight housings. The main headlights have a quad rectangular look, and the whole thing looks more sci-fi than the regular Tucson.

The N Line gets black mirrors and some gloss-black exterior trim, and the wheel arches and all of the lower body cladding is painted to match the body color instead of being black plastic like on the normal Tucson. The standard 19-inch wheels have a a complex pattern and a two-tone finish, and there are N Line badges on the front fenders. The rear bumper also has a new design and a pair of visible exhaust tips. Hyundai says the N Line will be available in some unique colors, with the teaser shots showing a lovely muted green.

While no interior photos were released, Hyundai says the N Line will get unique upholstery that's a combination of cloth and leather, a black headliner and a leather shifter and steering wheel. Sadly the N Line doesn't get the Tucson's available 10.2-inch touchscreen, but an 8-inch display and a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster are standard. The N Line also comes with a lot of the Tucson's fancier features as standard, like a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control and a hands-free tailgate.

It seems like the N Line trim will only be offered with the Tucson's base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which is a shame because the two optional hybrid powertrains are the most powerful and exciting ones, offering nearly 230 horsepower. But the N Line comes standard with active-safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist with lane centering, rear cross-traffic assist and an ultrasonic rear occupant alert.

Hyundai says the Tucson N Line is the fifth out of seven N and N Line models that are planned for the next two years in the US. Look for more information about the Tucson N Line to come out closer to its on-sale date next summer. And if the rumor mill is correct, we could expect to see a Tucson N with close to 300 horsepower within the next few years as the N brand further expands past what has already been announced.