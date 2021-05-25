2022 GMC Terrain prices come in cheaper with SUV's refresh

Enlarge Image GMC

Prices for the new, refreshed 2022 GMC Terrain land a little cheaper than the 2021 model as GMC follows the same strategy as cousin Chevrolet did with the refreshed 2022 Equinox. Gone is the entry-level trim, which boasted a supercheap starting price. Instead, price cuts to the better-equipped trims aim to offer more value overall.

The brand shared prices on Monday, and for the new SUV, you're looking at $29,095 to start after a $1,095 destination charge for the SLE trim. That's $600 less expensive than last year, and effectively, the SLE trim replaces the SL trim. Like the Chevy Equinox's now-discontinued L trim, the SL essentially let GMC advertise low prices. Inventory for these trims was nearly nonexistent as the bulk of buyers opted for better-equipped trims.

Moving into the 2022 Terrain's SLT trim reveals a price of $33,095, which is $700 less than last year, and the range-topping Denali costs $37,795. The fancy Denali is now $900 cheaper and comes with standard all-wheel drive. New to the SUV range this year, however, is the AT4 model, which adds more rugged gear. It costs $35,195 and comes standard with AWD, too. Adding AWD to the SLE or SLT trims costs an extra $1,600.

Despite the price decreases, every Terrain comes with a lot more standard equipment now. New is the GMC Pro suite of active safety gear, which bundles six assist features. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard across the board now, too. Look for the new Terrain to join the Equinox at dealerships in the coming months.