2022 GMC Terrain: Refreshed with more tech

And we get a new AT4 model.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

GMC revealed the refreshed Terrain and it comes with a new rugged AT4 model.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

The highlight is a front skid plate, but it also looks more macho.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

Across the board, though, the Terrain wears this new face.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

This AT4 will serve as the more rugged option for buyers.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

Inside, GMC packed the SUV with more tech, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

A head-up display is now optional.

2022 GMC Terrain Denali

The Denali model remains the top dog.

2022 GMC Terrain Elevation

GMC also brought back the popular Elevation special edition.

2022 GMC Terrain SLT

Even the volume-selling SLT trim looks good with the new fascia.

