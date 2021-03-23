2022 GMC Terrain: Refreshed with more tech

And we get a new AT4 model.
GMC revealed the refreshed Terrain and it comes with a new rugged AT4 model.
The highlight is a front skid plate, but it also looks more macho.
Across the board, though, the Terrain wears this new face.
This AT4 will serve as the more rugged option for buyers.
Inside, GMC packed the SUV with more tech, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
A head-up display is now optional.
The Denali model remains the top dog.
GMC also brought back the popular Elevation special edition.
Even the volume-selling SLT trim looks good with the new fascia.
