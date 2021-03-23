2022 GMC Terrain lands with AT4 model, new tech and edgier looks

Enlarge Image GMC

While General Motors delayed updates to the Chevrolet Equinox last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, we didn't hear much from GMC and plans for the Equinox's cousin, the Terrain. But, that changed Tuesday as the 2022 GMC Terrain bowed with updated looks, a new roster of technology and brand new AT4 trim to ruggedize the compact crossover.

The Terrain AT4 trim, specifically, fulfills the brand's promise to offer the off-road-oriented trim on every model it sells. It's far more soft-roader than off-roader, but still, the rugged looks will surely appeal to those wanting a more macho-looking SUV. It does come with a front skid plate to keep safe from minor off-road obstacles.

But, there's a lot more than just a new AT4 trim. GMC baked in quite a few updates for its compact SUV, including a new suite of driver-assist systems called "GMC Pro Safety." Included as standard on all Terrain models now are automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a distance indicator and GM's IntelliBeam, which flicks between low and high beams automatically. Each trim also gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard, and if you're an Amazon Alexa fan, the SUV features built-in functions for the popular voice assistant. A new head-up display rounds out the tech changes as an option on the SLT and AT4 trims. It's standard on the range-topping Denali.

Enlarge Image GMC

The exterior grows more angled and edgier on all Terrain models, while the rear receives new LED taillights. A handful of new color options and two new wheel designs all join the menu for buyers to go home with their favorite combination. No matter which trim, a 1.5-liter turbo-four engine is the sole choice, which makes 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic sends power to the front or all wheels.

GMC will launch the Terrain in base SLE trim, SLT and AT4 this summer, while the fancier Denali arrives at dealers this fall. GMC will also bring back the popular Elevation special edition, too. No prices yet, but expect a minor bump with all the new features baked in as standard.