Apple CarPlay now runs Waze on home dashboard

Apple CarPlay-using Waze enthusiasts, you'll like this: With the community-driven navigation app's latest update, which started rolling out to users this weekend, drivers can now use Waze directly from CarPlay's dashboard screen. For those who like to have all controls at their fingertips, it's a welcome update.

Before the update, or if you don't use Waze, the dashboard screen provided a quick look at numerous CarPlay functions, including the native Apple Maps feature, audio and more. Now, Waze can replace Maps on the dashboard screen. The benefit is not having to switch between screens to view navigation and handle other controls, though audio functions also work via steering wheel buttons. Not every car supports this, however.

Mac Rumors reported Sunday that the latest Waze update also includes in-app lane guidance, which Waze had been testing. Now, the app will guide drivers to the correct lane for an exit while traveling on the freeway -- another welcome addition to the popular app.

Further app integration within Apple CarPlay follows a few updates for the system that came out of Apple's WWDC annual developer's conference. The latest version of the system includes parking, food ordering and EV charging support. Going along with updates to Siri in iOS 14, Apple CarPlay also benefits from a smarter voice assistant, too.