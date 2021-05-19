2022 Chevy Equinox will surprise shoppers with cheaper starting prices

Chevrolet

Chevy's popular compact SUV, the Equinox, is nearing its launch for 2022 with fresh looks and updated features. But, the price story behind the 2022 Chevy Equinox is a little more complex than what's on paper. Here's how it boils down: The SUV will cost $2,000 more than last year. However, individual trims feature price reductions across the board.

How can this even make sense? Chevy cut the base Equinox L trim from the lineup with the refreshed SUV, which effectively bumps the entry price upward by two grand. Buyers shopping the Equinox for 2022 will need to look at an Equinox LS as the new base model, which starts at $26,995 after a $1,195 destination charge. Now, here's the good news: The LS trim is actually $600 cheaper than the outgoing SUV. Buyers will get a lot more car in the LS, and quite frankly, the bare-bones L trim served no purpose other than to advertise low prices.

The LT trim's price drops by $700 to $28,095 and the range-topping Premier model falls to $32,195, down $500 from last year. New for the 2022 Equinox is a sporty-looking RS trim, which starts at $31,295. It adds a gloss black grille, black badges, unique wheels and some red accents inside to add the slightest dash of adrenaline to Chevy's popular people mover. All-wheel drive is available across the whole trim lineup and remains a $1,600 extra-cost option.

The 2022 Equinox's new looks were actually meant to come for 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed off many of General Motors' vehicle updates. Now that production is more or less back off the ground -- the chip shortage is yet another woe -- we'll see the new 'Nox at dealers this summer.