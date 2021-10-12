2022 Ford Mustang GT loses HP as emissions regulations bite

Enlarge Image Ford

If you're ready to go home with a shiny, new 2022 Ford Mustang GT, be prepared to find just a little less potency under the hood. The pony car will ship with net loss of 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque when it comes to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine. Ford confirmed the power loss with Roadshow but declined to comment further. Ford Authority first reported the information on Monday.

While Ford didn't dive into specifics, it acknowledged emissions regulations are the root cause for fewer ponies from the Mustang GT. With the changes, the car now makes 450 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, down from 460 hp and 420 lb-ft. The changes come across the board, too, with either the manual or automatic transmission shifting gears.

The GT isn't the only Mustang hit with a slight penalty for the new model year. The Ford Mustang Mach 1 also makes 10 fewer hp and lb-ft of torque. The figures fall to 470 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque from 480 hp and 420 lb-ft. In my respective opinion, the "new" power figures are still plenty to have a lot of fun with a Mustang, and it may be hard to even feel the difference when it comes to the good ol' fashioned butt dyno.

Ford hasn't shared any other changes to the 2022 Mustang aside from two new packages available. Buyers can now add a reborn California Special package to the GT models, while those shopping the Ecoboost-powered 'Stang can opt for a Stealth Edition package. Rumor has it, though, we're not far off from a next-generation Mustang altogether.