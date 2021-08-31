Ford Mustang primed for hybrid variant with next-gen pony car, forecast says

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't the end of the road when it comes to the Blue Oval electrifying its sacred nameplate. For years now, rumors, teasers and hints pointed to a hybrid system making its way to the proper Ford Mustang coupe, and a new forecast puts a timestamp on it. According to Automotive News' latest forecast report for Ford on Monday, the company plans to add a Mustang hybrid to the mix in 2025 with the next-generation model.

Ford declined to comment, but we definitely didn't expect loose lips from our friends there. Likewise, AN's forecast report didn't mention any specifics about the hybrid system to come, but the next-generation Mustang, the S650, is reportedly on the way for 2023. That contradicts some previous reports that Ford scrapped the S650 model in favor of an all-electric Mustang later on this decade, but does jive with a LinkedIn job posting that mentioned the S650 car coming in 2022 or 2023.

According to the report, the Mustang's bones shouldn't change too much, but expect a fresh design and an eight-year-long model cycle. By that point, we could definitely be looking at a totally electric Mustang, but the future's wide open. Before then, a hybridized Mustang could inch fans and buyers into the electrified life, and probably boost power from the car in the process.