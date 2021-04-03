GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Lincoln Navigator, Hyundai Santa Cruz teased and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the top reviews and stories for the week ending April 3.

Welcome back to another edition of Roadshow's week in review, where we take you on a journey through the top reviews and best stories from the week that was. It was a busy one, but dive in below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap video above to learn more.

Top reviews

2021 Lincoln Navigator piles on the plushness

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the 2021 Lincoln Navigator for a drive this week and called it "American exceptionalism."

Click here to read our 2021 Lincoln Navigator review.

Please welcome the 2021 Acura TLX to Roadshow's long-term fleet

Reviews Editor Emme Hall checked in with Roadshow's long-term 2021 Acura TLX to talk about the "True Touchpad" tech found inside. Find out what she thinks of the system with a click below.

Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX long-term review update.

2021 BMW M5 Competition: Softer is better

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 BMW M5 Competition for a spin and found a lot more to like in this particular spec.

Click here to read our 2021 BMW M5 Competition review.

2021 Nissan Versa: Low-priced and likeable

Top news

Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in charge

Top videos

Cooley on Cars tackles a bother of subject when buying a new car: the dreaded destination fee.