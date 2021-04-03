2021 Lincoln Navigator, Hyundai Santa Cruz teased and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome back to another edition of Roadshow's week in review, where we take you on a journey through the top reviews and best stories from the week that was. It was a busy one, but dive in below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap video above to learn more.
Top reviews
2021 Lincoln Navigator piles on the plushnessSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the 2021 Lincoln Navigator for a drive this week and called it "American exceptionalism."
Click here to read our 2021 Lincoln Navigator review.
Please welcome the 2021 Acura TLX to Roadshow's long-term fleetSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall checked in with Roadshow's long-term 2021 Acura TLX to talk about the "True Touchpad" tech found inside. Find out what she thinks of the system with a click below.
Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX long-term review update.
2021 BMW M5 Competition: Softer is betterSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 BMW M5 Competition for a spin and found a lot more to like in this particular spec.
Click here to read our 2021 BMW M5 Competition review.
2021 Nissan Versa: Low-priced and likeableSee all photos
Top news
- Here comes the Hyundai Santa Cruz: The brand has a new pickup truck coming and we got our first teasers for it.
- Genesis X makes a surprise debut: The Korean luxury brand dropped a new concept car and it looks pretty lovely.
- Best cars to buy used, rather than new: We received new data on the cars you should definitely consider for a preowned purchase, rather than new.
- Biden bets on EVs: The president unveiled at $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan that calls for an enormous investment into EVs and charging stations.
- Kia EV6 specs: The brand's first purpose-built EV sounds like it's going to be hoot with a lot of power.
- Mercedes-Benz shows us the EQS' cockpit: The range-topping EV coming from Germany sports a massive Hyperscreen dash, and looks scrumptious.
Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in chargeSee all photos
Top videos
Cooley on Cars tackles a bother of subject when buying a new car: the dreaded destination fee.