2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck teased ahead of April 15 debut

Six years after Hyundai unveiled the Santa Cruz pickup truck concept at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, the production version is finally ready for the spotlight. Hyundai released a few teaser photos of its new compact pickup on Wednesday, and confirmed the truck will officially debut on April 15 at 9 a.m. PT.

The original Santa Cruz concept looked rad, and based on these teasers, the production truck will look just as cool. The angular front fascia mimics that of the Tucson crossover, which is fitting, since the two vehicles share a platform. A sloping C-pillar drops down to the open bed, and the thin lights on the tailgate look almost Rivian-esque -- which definitely isn't a bad thing.

Hyundai isn't confirming any specifics about the Santa Cruz just yet, but given its link to the Tucson, we have a good idea of what to expect. The company says the truck will have "efficient powertrain options," the keyword being the plural "options," meaning the Santa Cruz could get one of the Tucson's two hybrid powertrains. The base engine will likely be a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated I4, but we'll bet the truck will also get a 1.6-liter turbo I4 and electric motor, which in the Tucson is good for 226 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai previously confirmed the Santa Cruz will be built in Alabama.

The Santa Cruz won't compete with midsize pickups like the Ford Ranger or Honda Ridgeline -- it'll be quite a bit smaller. Instead, look for the Santa Cruz to more directly compete with the upcoming Ford Maverick. We'll have the full scoop on what's in store when the Santa Cruz is revealed in a few weeks.